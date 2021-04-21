COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Goa from 10 pm to 6 am up to April 30; class 10, 12 exams postponed

Given the current situation of the COVID-19 cases, the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant has announced a night curfew in Goa from 10pm (to 6am) tonight. The curfew will come into place from Wednesday night and will stay in effect till April 30.

Under the orders, casinos, restaurants and bars, cinema halls shall be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity only. Besides, the Goa Board has also decided to postpone class 10th and 12th examinations.

New dates for the board exams will inform 15 days in advance before holding the exams.

Cases in Goa are on the rise because the state has increased the number of daily tests, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday, a day after the state logged its highest number of deaths and its daily infection rate peaked at 1,160 in 24 hours.