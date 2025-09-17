Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane Urges Centre To Ensure Timely Urea Supply Ahead Of Rabi Season 2025

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane | X - @bharanemamaNCP

Mumbai: With the 2025 rabi season approaching, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane has written to Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister J. P. Nadda, urging the Centre to ensure immediate and adequate supply of urea to the state. He stressed that timely availability of fertilizer is crucial for farmers to achieve optimum crop production.

Current Stock and Supply Shortfall

Bharane pointed out that Maharashtra’s current stock of urea has dipped to just 2.36 lakh metric tonnes, creating an urgent need for replenishment. As per allocation norms, the state was expected to receive 10.67 lakh metric tonnes of urea between April and July this year.

However, only 8.41 lakh metric tonnes — about 79 percent of the requirement — were actually supplied. The situation worsened in August, when the state was allotted 2.79 lakh metric tonnes but received only 0.96 lakh metric tonnes.

Rising Fertilizer Demand

Highlighting the increased demand for fertilizers, the minister noted that sowing during the kharif season has already covered 98 percent of the target area, spanning 144 lakh hectares.

Notably, maize cultivation has seen a sharp 54 percent rise, with sowing carried out on 14.30 lakh hectares. This surge, along with the requirement for top dressing doses for crops like cotton, maize, and others, has significantly raised the demand for urea.

Appeal for Rabi Season Allocation

To prevent hardships for farmers, Bharane has requested the Centre to urgently fulfill Maharashtra’s pending August quota and also expedite the arrival of imported supplies.

He further said that due to favorable rains in August and September, the area under cultivation during the rabi season is likely to expand. Therefore, he has sought approval for an allocation of 12 lakh metric tonnes of urea for the upcoming rabi cycle.

