Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane Holds First Review Meet, Announces Kisan Call Centre

Pune: Maharashtra’s newly appointed Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane chaired his first official review meeting of the Agriculture Department at the Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management, Pune. Senior officials from the ministry, department heads, and representatives of the agriculture sector were present.

Farmers at the Core of All Policies

Minister Bharane stressed that farmers’ interests must remain central to all departmental schemes.

“If farmers thrive, the nation progresses. Every policy and programme should be designed with farmers’ needs at the core,” he said.

He emphasized the need to adopt modern technology for the benefit of farmers, noting that the expertise of senior officials who have worked on projects like POCRA would strengthen departmental efforts.

Launch of ‘Kisan Call Centre’

To ensure farmers receive immediate assistance during crises, Bharane announced the launch of a dedicated Kisan Call Centre.

“A farmer in distress needs instant advice and support. A call centre will ensure timely guidance,” he explained.

Accountability and Recognition

The minister directed the department to prioritize digitization and equip agricultural assistants who work directly in the field with advanced tools and facilities.

He warned that strict action would be taken against staff found negligent, while efficient and dedicated employees would be recognized and honored.

Tackling Crop Losses from Heavy Rainfall

Acknowledging the crop losses due to excessive rainfall, Bharane instructed officials to coordinate with the Revenue Department and ensure prompt crop damage assessments (panchnamas) for affected farmers.

Greetings on Bail Pola

Extending greetings on the occasion of Bail Pola, the minister expressed confidence that the Agriculture Department would continue to earn the trust of farmers across Maharashtra.

Attendees

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Rastogi, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Vasekar, Directors Ankush Mane, Ashok Kirnali, Shafik Naikwadi, Vinayakumar Awate, Sunil Borkar, district-level agriculture officers, representatives of Mahabeej, and several other senior officials.