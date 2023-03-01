Maharashtra: After months of waiting, IPS officers get posting; check who gets what

After two months of waiting, nine senior IPS officers in the state finally have been posted in different departments with the home department orders transfers and postings of 12 officials.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bipin Kumar Singh awaiting posting after his transfer as Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner in December 2022 was posted as ADGP Economic Offence Wing, Maharashtra Police while ADGP Prabhat Kumar Prabhat Kumar was given charge of Add DGP and Deputy Director General, Home Guard. Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Aggarwal kept waiting for two months and was appointed Chief Vigilance Officer, MHADA. Former Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner Rajkumar Vhatkar, who was also waiting for the posting, was appointed Special Inspector General of Police, Training and Special Squads.

Former Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid was posted to Special Inspector General of Police, Motor Transport, Pune while DIG Mahavarkar Mahavarkar was appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police, Nanded Constituency and Asst IGP Abhijeet Suresh Sivathare was posted to DGP office, Mumbai after two months of waiting. IGP Jai Vasantrao Jadhav appointed Special Inspector General of Police, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, IGP DK Patil Bhujbal was posted to Criminal Investigation Department, Pune on promotion and Additional CP Nagpur Police Neeva Jain posted as the Secretary and Resident Commissioner, Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi for two years.

Deputy Police Commissioner Pournima Chaugule-Sringi transferred from Nashik to Mira-Bhainder-Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate while SP Amravati Crime Branch Rahul D Khade posted to Additional Superintendent of Police, Jalna.

