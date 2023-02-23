Bhopal: Districts allotted to nine probationary IPS officers for police training

Bhopal: Nine probationary IPS officers of Madhya Pradesh cadre-- 74 th batch has been allocated districts for practical training, the police headquarters have issued the orders on Thursday.

The IPS officers will undergo 29-week practical training while serving in the districts. The SPs of the districts will allocate the responsibility to the IPS officers of the police stations, sub divisions and at the headquarters.

Probationary IPS officer Abhishek Ranjan (2021) has been allocated Indore, similarly for Adarshkant Shukla (2021) Jabalpur, Anand Kalagadi (2020) Khargone, Shrikant Soni (2017) Rewa, Ayush Gupta (2021) Bhopal, Krishna Lalchandni (2020) Ujjain, Mayur Khandelwal (2020) Ratlam, Narendra Rawat (2021) Sagar and Vidita Dagar (2021) Gwalior.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)