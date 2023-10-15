Maharashtra: Adivasi Groups Stage Rasta Roko On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway For Demands, Including Vadhvan Port Cancellation

FPJ

Adivasi organisations staged a rasta roko on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway on Sunday for various demands, including the cancellation of Vadhvan Port. Traffic on both lanes was halted for one hour.

MP Rajendra Gavit from Shiv Sena (Shinde) visited the protesters. Adivasi Ekta Parishad and Bhoomisena organised the rasta roko at Jawhar Phata on NH 48 at 11.30 am on Sunday for about an hour. The agitation was supported by the political parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi. Farmers, fishermen and tribals in large numbers participated in this agitation despite the high temperature.

FPJ

The protesters raised slogans against the Central and state governments. Resident Deputy Collector of Palghar Subhash Bhagade accepted the memorandum of demands of the agitators. Gavit who represents the area of the agitators visited the place under the pretext of receiving a memorandum of demands but giving a gesture of supporting this protest.

Kalooram Dhodade, the founder president of Bhoomisena said that if the demands were not met, a rail roko would be organised in the coming time.