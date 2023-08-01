Palghar: Protesters Stage Rasta Roko on National Highway 160A Demanding Urgent Repairs for Maswan Nagzari Road | Twitter

Palghar: Protesters held a Rasta Roko on National Highway 160A against the poor condition of Maswan Nagzari road at Maswan.

Maswan Nagzari Road is an important road that connects the villages on the east side of the Surya River in Palghar taluka. The road construction work was done a few years ago with an expenditure of ₹5.6 crore. However, the road developed potholes and many defects before the defect liability period ended.

Road blocked for over an hour

A Rasta Roko was organised at Masvan off Palghar Manor Road on Aug 1 at 11 am by Nagzari Maswan Sangharsh Samiti. The highway was blocked for over an hour, and the protestors planted saplings of trees as a symbolic protest against the bad condition of the road.

The protesters have demanded the immediate commencement of repair work on this road. If this demand is not met, they will escalate the agitation to a higher level.

