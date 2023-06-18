 Water Woes: Viman Nagar Residents Stage Rasta Roko
The residents have been grappling with a severe water shortage for the past four days, worsened by leakages in the Bhama Askhed water pipeline.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
article-image

Residents of Viman Nagar expressed their frustration with persistent water supply issues in the area by staging a "Rasta Roko" protest at Datta Mandir Chowk on Saturday. They held the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) responsible for the inadequate water supply.

During the protest, the residents demanded prompt action from the PMC to address the water supply problems and ensure a consistent and sufficient water supply. They also emphasized that if the PMC fails to resolve the issue, the corporation itself should make alternative arrangements.

