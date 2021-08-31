Maharashtra: 190 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 4 more deaths

With the addition of 190 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,51,239, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of four more people, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,286, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,512, while the death toll has reached 3,292, another official said.

Maharashtra reported 3,741 new coronavirus cases and 52 fresh fatalities on Monday, taking the infection tally to 64,60,680 and the toll to 1,37,209, a state health department official said.

The official said 4,696 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered patients to 62,68,112.

The state, which now has 51,834 active cases, has 2,88,489 people in home isolation and another 2,299 in institutional quarantine, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.02 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,38,12,827, of with 1,63,214 were conducted in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Coronavirus tests are generally low over the weekends as compared to other days and this translates into a drop in positive cases on Mondays.

Eight districts namely Dhule, Jalgaon, Hingoli, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Gondia, Chandrapur, and six municipal corporations - Dhule, Jalgaon, Malegaon,Parbhani, Nanded and Chandrapur (their urban centres) - did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, he said.

The official said Ahmednagar district reported the highest 770 new infections, followed by Satara at 446, while Solapur was the only district in the state that reported deaths in double digits at 19.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra (comprising multiple districts), the Pune region reported the highest cases at 1,512 followed by 888 in Nashik.

Among the other regions, the Mumbai region reported 650 new cases, Kolhapur 521, Latur 113, Aurangabad 27, Akola 21 and the Nagpur region nine, the official said.

According to the official, among the 52 fatalities from the eight regions, the highest 22 were reported from Pune followed by 14 from the Mumbai region.

Significantly, Akola and Aurangabad regions did not report any fresh fatalities, while the Kolhapur region reported 12 deaths, Latur 2 and Nashik and Nagpur regions one each.

The official said Mumbai registered 333 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while Pune city reported 168 infections, but no fresh fatality.

Among the 51,834 active cases in the state, Pune district has the highest at 12,717, according to the official.

He said among the 62,68,112 recovered patients across the state, the highest - 10,85,720 - were from Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,60,680; new cases 3,741; total deaths 1,37,209; recoveries 62,68,112; active cases 51,834; total tests 5,38,12,827.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 11:42 AM IST