Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in city in next 24 hours, says IMD

In a respite from rising temperature and humidity, Mumbai witnessed overnight rains on Tuesday. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that moderate to intense rain is likely in Mumbai.

The IMD has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places during the next 24 hours, reported news agency ANI.

"Due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai and its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (less than 15cm) at isolated places," tweeted IMD.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"It is likely to decrease to light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall over Mumbai and its suburbs during subsequent 24 hours i.e. on 1st September and decrease further to only light to moderate rain over the region on 02nd September," IMD added.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The IMD on Tuesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 46.42 mm, 33.02 mm and 39.24 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 5.04 pm and the waves will reach a height of 2.95 metres. When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

K S Hosalikar, Scientist Head of SID, Climate and Research Services in Pune, said that Mumbai and Thane received moderate to heavy rains in last 24 hours.

"#Mumbai #Thane, around recd mod to heavy rains in last 24hrs. Most of it came during night as expected (40-70 mm pink spots) As per the latest radar obs, Mumbai Palghar Thane NM,parts of Raigad Rtn covered with mod to intense clouds. Nowcast is there. Morning travel could get affected," tweeted K S Hosalikar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

The IMD on Monday had said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa on Tuesday.

Further, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, Gujarat, Marathwada and Telangana on Tuesday, an IMD release said.

For September 1, it has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Gujarat and Konkan and Goa while heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and central Maharashtra.

For September 2, the IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gujarat and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Similarly, for September 3, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, the IMD release added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:02 AM IST