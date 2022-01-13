Maharashtra: 16 % rise in corruption cases in state last year compared to 2020, reveals ACB

There has been over 16 per cent rise in corruption related cases in the state in 2021, as compared to the cases registered in 2020, the statistics provided by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has revealed. While the cases of trap against government officials have seen rise, the disproportionate assets (DPA) cases have seen declined, the statistics revealed. Revenue and Police bags the top two positions as far corruption related cases are concerned.



According to the ACB, 773 corruption related cases were registered last year, as compared to 663 cases registered in 2020. The statistics revealed that 764 trap cases were registered last year, compared to 630 cases registered in 2020 and seven cases of DPA were registered last year, as compared to 12 cases in 2020.



The statistics further revealed that 178 trap cases were registered involving officials from revenue/land records and registration department in 2021, followed by 173 cases of police department. As far as money involved in bribery cases are concerned, Rs 70.50 lakh were bribery amounts involving municipal corporation officials, followed by Rs 57.74 lakh bribery amounts involving police officials and Rs 36.82 lakh by revenue department officials.



"The figures should not be considered that corruption has increased in the state. More cases mean that the public in Maharashtra is more vigilant and more ready to give complaints to the ACB and raise their voice against corruption. Citizens approach us by calling us on our office numbers, through ACB website and dedicated helpline number and give us a complaint if they come across any instances of corruption by the government officials. We also take Anti-Corruption drives to create more and more awareness among citizens, especially youth," said a senior ACB official, on the condition of anonymity.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:00 AM IST