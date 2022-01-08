Election Commission cVIGIL app to be used to report corruption: Here's all you need to know about the app

Election commission CEC, Sushil Chandra, announced in press conference today that ECI will use the cVIGIL application during upcoming states elections to tackle with the corruption.

The application should be used by voters to report any incident of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, distribution of money and freebies. He also claimed that, after complainant report such incident on application, within 100 minutes of complaint, ECI officials will reach the place of offence.

People who see the corruption can take photo and upload it on the cVIGIL app and ECI would reach there in 100 minutes to take further action.

Assembly elections in all five states will be completed in total seven phases.

Uttar Pradesh to go to poll in 7 phases from 10th February to 7th March; Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on 14th February and Manipur to vote on 27th Feb and 3rd March.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:34 PM IST