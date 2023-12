Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023: Railways To Run Special Trains Between Dadar & Adilabad On BR Ambedkar's 67th Death Anniversary

Chaityabhoomi at Dadar | Vijay Gohil

Railways will run two unreserved special trains between Dadar and Adilabad to clear the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of BR Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

The details of special trains are:

- Special Train No. 07058 will depart Adilabad at 07.00 hrs on Tuesday December 5, 2023 and will arrive Dadar at 03.30 hrs next day.

- Special Train No. 07057 will depart Dadar at 01.05 hrs on Thursday December 7, 2023 and will arrive Adilabad at 19.00 hrs same day.

Halts: Adilabad, Kinwat, Himayatnagar, Bhokar, Mudkhed, Hazur Sahib Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Manwat Road, Selu, Partur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Lasur, Rotegaon, Nagarsol, Manmad, Nasik, Igatpuri, Kalyan and Dadar.

Composition: 14 General second class coaches including two guard's brake vans

Railway administration has appealed the passengers to avail the services and travel with valid tickets to avoid any inconvenience during the journey.