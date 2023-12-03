Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023: Railways, BEST & GRP Gear Up Ahead Of 67th Death Anniversary Of BR Ambedkar

The entrace of Chaityabhoomi at Dadar. | File

As Mumbai gears up to mark Baba Saheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6, 2023, government agencies and departments are working ensure the events pass off smoothly.

Government Railways Police, anticipating an increased rush, has announced traffic restrictions at Dadar Central and Western Railway stations. Starting from the early hours of December 5 until midnight on December 6, specific measures, including restrictions on the use of central large foot over bridge, will be in place. The Skywalk bridge, however, will remain open for commuters. The BMC’s foot over bridge will be available for those arriving at Dadar.

Central Railway announces additional trains

Central Railway plans to run 12 suburban trains between Parel-Kalyan and Kurla-Panvel on the midnight of December 5/6, stopping at all stations. Additionally, several long-distance trains have been announced for the occasion.

The Electricity Supply Division of BEST has installed 427 LED street lights in prominent areas associated with Ambedkar. Two generators of 62.5 KVA each have been strategically placed at key locations to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Special lighting arrangements extend to locations such as Bajiprabhu Udyan, Dnyaneshwar Udyan, and the mayor’s bungalow.

Additional bus service from Dadar station to Chaityabhoomi

There will be additional bus service from Dadar Station for those travelling to Chaityabhoomi, adjacent to Dadar Chowpatty. From December 5 to 7, buses will run at intervals of 15 to 20 minutes, ensuring a smooth commute for followers paying homage to Ambedkar.

On the evening of December 5, additional bus services (route numbers 241, 200, A-351, and 354) will be in operation. December 6 will witness expanded services on various routes.

Six additional free-of-cost buses deployed by BEST on December 6 will be available for those exploring other places related to Ambedkar within the city.