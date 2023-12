BR Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Check New Traffic Diversions & Closure At Dadar

Representative Image

The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced new traffic diversions for Dadar starting Tuesday till December 7, for the 67th death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, which will be observed on December 6 at Dadar's Chaitya Bhoomi as "Mahaparinirvan Divas".

According to the notification, a large number of followers of Ambedkar is expected to visit Dadar from various parts of the state which will in-turn cause traffic congestion, at and around the Shivaji Park area.

Several roads will be closed for vehicular traffic, or be made into a one-way road. The ones closed are Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road - from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Hinduja Hospital. Ranade Road, Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, Keluskar Road (both bonds), M.B Raut Road will all be closed for vehicular traffic. TH Katariya Road shall be closed from LJ Road Shobha Hotel Junction to Aasavari Junction. The north bound of S.K Bole Road will be closed from Siddhivinayak Temple junction to Portuguese Church junction.

Workers put scaffolding in preparation for Mahaparinirvan Diwas which will held on December 6, at Chaitya Bhoomi Dadar, in Mumbai. | Salman Ansari

The roads which will be a 'no-entry' for heavy vehicles are S.V.S Road from Mahim to Hardikar Junction, L.J Road from Mahim junction to Gadkari junction, Gokhale Road from Gadhkari junction to Dhanmil Naka, Senapati Bapat Road from Mahim railway station to Vadacha Naka, and Tilak Bridge from Dadar TT Circle to Veer Kotwal Udyan to all of the N.C Kelkar Road.

Way of Traffic

South Bound Traffic - Vehicles coming from Western Express Highway are to take left turn from Kalanagar Junction, proceed towards Dharavi T Junction to Sion Railway station or 60 feet road via Kumbharwada to Sion Hospital - and turn right to Dr. BA Road or use Bandra-Worli Sea Link to reach through L.J Road or Senapati Bapat Road.

North Bound Traffic - Vehicles coming from Colaba and CST through B.A Road or Annie Besant Road shall use P D'Mello Road, Barrister Nath Pai Road, Zakaria Bunder Road, R.A.K Marg up to Matunga, take right under Arora Bridge and proceed along Dr. B.A Road further via Sion Hospital or the Worli-Bandra Sea Link towards north Mumbai.

North Bound vehicular traffic coming from Mahalaxmi Railway station via Dr E Moses Road, are to proceed via Rakhangi Chowk, take right towards Senapati Bapat Road and proceed to their destination.

Eastern Express Highway = Vehicles coming from EEH on way to south shall use Wadala bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, BPT Colony and Eastern Freeway for their further destination.

The pre-declared no-parking zones are as follows:

Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road, Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road

Jambhekar Maharaj Road

Ranade Road

Keluskar Road (south and north)

M.B Raut Road

Pandurang Naik Road

N.C Kelkar Road

Dr. Vasantrao J Raath Road from SVS Road up to Amego Hotel

S.H Palarkar Road from S.S Road to Millerniyam Building

D.S Babrekar Road from Suryavanshi Hall junction to Vision Crest Building

Kirti College lane from Kirti College signal to Miramar Society

Kashinath Dhuru Road - from it's junction to Aagar Bazar Circle

L.J Road from Shobha Hotel to Gadkari junction

Karariya Road from Gangavihar junction to Shobha Hotel and Aasavari Junction

Hindu Colony Road No. 1 to 5 along Rajgruha Premises

Lakhamshi Nappu Road Shubham Hotel to Ruia College up to Dadkar Ground

Khareghat Road no. 05 to Patkar Guruji Chowk

Lady Jehangir Road - from Ruia College junction to Five Gardens to St. Joseph School

RA Kidwai Road from Arora Junction to Lijjat Papad Junction

Nathala Parekh Road from St. Joseph School to Khalsa College

Swami Gyan Jivandas Road from Swami Narayan Temple to Pritam Hotel

Parking Places Available

Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim and Dadar West

Kamagar Stadium

India Bull International Center, Senapati Bapat Road, Elphinstone

India Bills 1 Center, Jupiter Mill Compound, Elphinstone West

Kohinoor Square, Kohinoor Mill Compound

Lodha, Kamala Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Road, Lower Parel

Five Garden Lady Jehangir Road, Matunga East

Adenwala Road, Matunga East

Nathalal Parekh Road, Matunga East

RAK CHaar Road Wadala West

Reserve lanes will be made available for emergency vehicles on the south bound from Siddhivinayak Junction to Kapad Bazar Junction.