BR Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Central Railway Announces 14 Special Trains On December 6

In a bid to accommodate the surge in passengers on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6, Central Railway has unveiled plans to operate 14 unreserved special trains. These additional services are strategically designed to alleviate the anticipated extra rush during this significant event.

Nagpur to CSMT Mumbai Specials

Departing from Nagpur on various timings, three special trains (No. 01262, 01264, and 01266) will connect Nagpur to CSMT Mumbai. These trains are scheduled to stop at key stations including Ajni, Sewagram, Wardha, Pulgaon, and others.

Mumbai/Dadar to Sewagram/Ajni/Nagpur Specials

For passengers traveling from CSMT Mumbai/Dadar to Sewagram, Ajni, or Nagpur, six special trains (No. 01249, 01251, 01253, 01255, 01257, and 01259) have been arranged. These trains will halt at major stations like Kalyan, Kasara, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, and Nagpur, among others.

Kalaburagi-Mumbai Special

Two specials (No. 01245 and 01246) are scheduled between Kalaburagi and CSMT Mumbai. These trains will make stops at Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, Kalyan, and Dadar, providing a convenient travel option for passengers.

Solapur-Mumbai Special

A pair of specials (No. 01247 and 01248) will run between Solapur and CSMT Mumbai. These trains will have halts at key stations, including Kurduwadi, Daund, and Lonavala, facilitating travel for those in the Solapur region.

Ajni-Mumbai One-Way Special

A superfast special train (No. 02040) from Ajni to CSMT Mumbai on December 7th is also in operation. This train will provide swift connectivity, stopping at major stations such as Wardha, Akola, Nashik Road, and Kalyan.

In addition to these special services, Train No. 11401 CSMT Mumbai-Adilabad Express on December 6th will be augmented with an extra General Second Class coach.

The railway administration emphasizes the importance of these special services in accommodating the increased demand during Mahaparinirvan Diwas, encouraging all concerned to plan their travel accordingly . "Passengers are urged to travel with valid tickets to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey" said an official of the Central Railway.

Detail timing of trains for online

Nagpur-CSMT special

- Special train No. 01262 will depart Nagpur at 11.55 pm on 4rth December 2023 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 3.30 pm next day. Similarly Special train No. 01264 will depart Nagpur at 08.00 am on 5th December 2023 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 11.45 pm same day. Apart from that Special train No.01266 will depart Nagpur at 3.50 pm on 5th December 2023 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 10.55 am next day.

Theses special trains services will halt at Nagpur, Ajni, Sewagram, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Jalamb, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nasik Road, Igatpuri, Kasara, Kalyan, Dadar and CSMT Mumbai.

Mumbai/Dadar to Sewagram/Ajni/Nagpur special

- Special train No. 01249 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 4.45 pm on 6th December 2023 and arrive Ajni at 09.30 am next day. Similarly Special train No. 01251 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 6.35 pn on 6th December 2023 and arrive Sewagram at 10.30 am next day. Special train No. 01253 will depart Dadar at 00.40 am on 7th December and arrive Ajni at 3.55 pm same day Special train No. 01255 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 12.35 pm on 7th December 2023 and arrive Nagpur at 03.00 am next day.

- Special train No. 01257 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 6.35 pm on 8th December 2023 and arrive Nagpur at 12.10 pm next day.

- Special train No. 01259 will depart Dadar at 00.40 am on 8th December and arrive Ajni at 3.55 pm same day.

These trains will halt at CSMT Mumbai, Dadar, Kalyan, Kasara, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Jalamb, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Sewagram, Ajni and Nagpur.

Kalaburagi-Mumbai special trains

- Special train No. 01245 will depart Kalaburagi at 6.30 pm on 5.12.2023 and arrive CSMT at 08.20 am next day and Special train No. 01246 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 00.25 am 7th December 2023 and arrive Kalaburagi at 11.30 am same day.

This train will halt at Kalaburagi, Ganagapur Road, Akkalkot Road, Solapur, Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan, Dadar and CSMT Mumbai

Solapur-Mumbai special

- Special train No. 01247 will depart Solapur at 10.20 pm on 5.12.2023 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 08.20 am next day.And Special train No. 01248 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 00.25 am December 7 and arrive Solapur at 9 am same day.

This train will halt at Solapur, Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan, Dadar and CSMT Mumbai.

Ajni-Mumbai One-Way special

Superfast special train No. 02040 will depart Ajni at 1.30 pm on 7th December 2023 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 04.10 am next day.

Halts: Ajni, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Dadar and CSMT Mumbai.