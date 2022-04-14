Mahanagar Gas Limited organises Cycle Rally & Walkathon in Thane and Navi Mumbai

Continuing its endeavour of contributing toward environmental sustainability, Mahanagar Gas Limited is organising Saksham 2022 Cycle Rally and Walkathon in Thane and Navi Mumbai on 17th April 2022. This is an initiative of the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. Propagating the message of ‘Cycle for Health, Environment and Conservation, PCRA is organizing Cycle Rally in 300 cities across the country.

The Cycle Rally is planned to inspire people to lead a healthier lifestyle, while contributing to a better environment and spreading awareness on fuel conservation, by promoting the use of cycles for short distances. The cycle rally will be a 5 km Green Ride and the Walkathon will be a 3 km walk encouraging the people to opt for a healthy lifestyle. The Cycle Rally and Walkathon will be held on 17th April 2022 at 7 AM from Thane and Navi Mumbai. The details of the venue at these locations are as mentioned below:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:18 PM IST