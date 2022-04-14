Mumbai: Railways celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ for entering into 170th year

Mumbai: The first train in Asia (and India) ran between Mumbai and Thane on Saturday, April 16, 1853. Indian Railways entered into 170th year of service to the Nation from 16th April 2022.

To commemorate the first journey of Railways in India and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, and commemorating the Railway Week, Central Railway is presenting a unique light and sound cum performance show on the CSMT heritage building a UNESCO Heritage Site.

In 1900, Indian Midland Railway Company was merged with Great Indian Peninsula Railway the predecessor of Central Railway and its frontiers were extended from Delhi in the North, Kanpur and Allahabad in the North-east and Nagpur in the East to Raichur in the South-east.

Thus, through connection from Bombay was obtained to almost all parts of India. The route mileage of the G.I.P. Railway was 1,600. (2575 km). In November 1951, Central Railway was formed by integrating Nizam State, Scindia State and Dholpur State Railways.

At present, there are 5 divisions on Central Railway i.e. Mumbai, Bhusaval, Nagpur, Solapur and Pune. Central Railway's network is spread over 4,183 route km in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

The unique light and sound cum performance show is scheduled this weekend. The show would be depicting its history through the various emotions of the nine Rasas of ‘Natyashastra’. The programme would be presented through dance, drama, music, poetry and vocal renditions bringing out the different emotions based on various historical episodes of the history of CSMT building, Railways and the country.

Now new sparkle of the theme lighting system at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus heritage building can be enjoyed. There has been a sea change in the technology used to light the iconic structure in the recent past. Upgraded version of LED (RGB & W) lights are being used which would express the diversity of culture and tradition of the city. The technology of LED fittings which has more than a million combinations of lights has been used to illuminate the station building. The 134-year-old Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) lit up with around 1100 lights. Out of these 1100, brightness of over 450 lights has decreased due to aging. All these 450 lights have been replaced with new technology LED lights.

“Navarasangam – ek gatha CSMT ki”, showcases the Indian cultural canvas by 70 artists who are Railway employees. The original audio track has also been created by a team of Railway artists. The production has been prepared after rigorous rehearsals and professional inputs from the fields of lights, music creation and studio recording. The artists would be performing under the aegis of Central Railway Cultural Academy having inclusive participation from Headquarters, Divisions and Workshops.

The CSMT is the first railway station in Maharashtra to get IGBC Gold certification in 2021. It is also a Eat Right certified station. Daily about 48 pairs of long-distance trains and about 1200 suburban trains are handled at CSMT station

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022