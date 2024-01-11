Mahadev Betting App Scandal: Court Extends Police Custody For Accused Dixit Kothari, Main Operator of 'Lotus Book 08', Until January 15

The court has extended the police custody of 27-year-old accused Dixit Kothari, arrested in the Mahadev app case, until January 15. The police told the court that Kothari had created IDs for bookies through this app.

On Thursday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai crime branch presented the arrested accused Kothari in the Girgaon court. The police demanded the court to extend the police custody of Kothari, stating that he is the main operator of a betting application named "Lotus book 08." The investigation revealed that it started in the year 2021, and betting is still being done through it.

Kothari's role in Mahadev betting app scandal

Kothari is accused of taking the domain of the website linked to the Mahadev App using his email address and had paid Rs 20 lakh for the maintenance charges for the last two years.

After registering the FIR in this case, the SIT is investigating it. The SIT found that despite the ban on betting in India, Kothari took advantage of the legal loophole and registered the website on a foreign domain, providing betting facilities in India.

Following the court order in November last year, Matunga police had registered an FIR in the Rs 15,000 crore scam of the Mahadev app. The investigation of this case was transferred to the crime branch, after which the SIT was formed.