 Mahadev Betting App Scandal: Court Extends Police Custody For Accused Dixit Kothari, Main Operator of 'Lotus Book 08', Until January 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMahadev Betting App Scandal: Court Extends Police Custody For Accused Dixit Kothari, Main Operator of 'Lotus Book 08', Until January 15

Mahadev Betting App Scandal: Court Extends Police Custody For Accused Dixit Kothari, Main Operator of 'Lotus Book 08', Until January 15

Kothari is accused of taking the domain of the website linked to the Mahadev App using his email address and had paid Rs 20 lakh for the maintenance charges for the last two years.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 09:23 PM IST
article-image

The court has extended the police custody of 27-year-old accused Dixit Kothari, arrested in the Mahadev app case, until January 15. The police told the court that Kothari had created IDs for bookies through this app.

On Thursday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai crime branch presented the arrested accused Kothari in the Girgaon court. The police demanded the court to extend the police custody of Kothari, stating that he is the main operator of a betting application named "Lotus book 08." The investigation revealed that it started in the year 2021, and betting is still being done through it.

Kothari's role in Mahadev betting app scandal

Kothari is accused of taking the domain of the website linked to the Mahadev App using his email address and had paid Rs 20 lakh for the maintenance charges for the last two years.

Read Also
Mahadev Betting App Promoter Ravi Uppal's Extradition Process Gains Traction As ED's Application...
article-image

After registering the FIR in this case, the SIT is investigating it. The SIT found that despite the ban on betting in India, Kothari took advantage of the legal loophole and registered the website on a foreign domain, providing betting facilities in India.

Following the court order in November last year, Matunga police had registered an FIR in the Rs 15,000 crore scam of the Mahadev app. The investigation of this case was transferred to the crime branch, after which the SIT was formed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested For Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹55 Lakh

Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested For Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹55 Lakh

Navi Mumbai: Train Services Up To Uran Likely To Start From Jan 14

Navi Mumbai: Train Services Up To Uran Likely To Start From Jan 14

Mumbai: Double Murder Accused Drayson D'sa Arrested After Fleeing Multiple States; Confesses To...

Mumbai: Double Murder Accused Drayson D'sa Arrested After Fleeing Multiple States; Confesses To...

Maharashtra: MahaRERA Reports 3,927 Housing Projects Completion In 2023

Maharashtra: MahaRERA Reports 3,927 Housing Projects Completion In 2023

Bombay High Court Criticises Delay In Hearing Appeals; Orders Swift Action On Chemist Licence...

Bombay High Court Criticises Delay In Hearing Appeals; Orders Swift Action On Chemist Licence...