Mahadev Betting App Promoter Ravi Uppal's Extradition Process Gains Traction As ED's Application Gets Court Approval

The path to bring Ravi Uppal, the promoter of the Mahadev Betting App, from Dubai to India has been cleared. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed an application in the Special Court of Raipur, which has been accepted. Following this, an extradition request has been issued to the Dubai court under the extradition agreement. Currently, this request will be sent to the UAE Embassy through the Indian government. Subsequently, further proceedings will commence.

The ED had issued a Red Corner Notice against Ravi Uppal through Interpol. Ravi Uppal is currently arrested and is in custody of Dubai authority.

The ED had submitted an extradition application before Special Judge Ajay Singh Rajput, which was accepted on Wednesday. The judge granted approval for the extradition application filed by the ED against Ravi Uppal.

Saurabh Kumar Pandey, the Special Public Prosecutor for the ED, stated that there has been a significant success in the plan to bring Ravi Uppal, one of the main promoters of Mahadev Betting betting, to India.

The Special Court of the ED has issued an extradition request to the competent court in Dubai to bring Ravi to India under the extradition agreement.