Mahadev Betting App Case: Alleged ₹508 Cr Money Delivery To Former Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Under Scrutiny

Asim Das, the courier who allegedly delivered the money to former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagel.



In the 1800-page supplementary prosecution complaint (PC), equivalent to a chargesheet, the federal anti-money laundering agency has claimed that one of the accused, Asim Das, the courier who allegedly came to deliver the money to former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagel, and who had subsequently retracted his statement, claimed that he did this 'under influence'. In a fresh statement, Das has claimed that he stands by his original statement.

Das's statements

In a statement recorded on December 12, 2023, at Central Jail, Raipur, Das said that he retracted from his statement dated 3rd November, 2023 under the influence of someone who arrived with his (Asim Das's) advocate. This person gave him a pre-typed document and asked him to reproduce it in his handwriting. He didn't know to whom the retraction was forwarded to and signed it, believing it would be beneficial to his case. "The statement given by him on 3rd November, 2023 is true and correct,” the ED’s supplementary chargesheet reviewed.

In a statement dated November 3, Das had allegedly told ED that on October 25, he was called to Dubai by another co-accused, Subham Soni, an alleged promoter of Mahadev Book. Here he was told that he would be provided with cash, which was to be delivered to Bagel. On November 2, he was asked to wait at a hotel where a person delivered five bags of cash. The ED, which was keeping a watch on Das, raided him and seized the cash.

ED's claim

The ED claims that examination of the email sent by accused Shubam Soni revealed that so far Rs 508 crore was allegedly paid to Baghel.

Another accused, Assistant Sub-Inspector with the local police, Chandrabhushan Verma, had claimed that he was "pressurized by the then state government to file a retraction and save Vinod Verma and others. Verma was the political advisor of ex-CM Bagel. The ED claims that the accused bribed local bureaucrats and politicians for the smooth functioning of the illegal betting syndicate.

ED investigation reveals role of one ASI

The bureaucrats and politically exposed persons have been receiving illegal gratification for turning a blind eye to this illegal betting racket. ED investigation revealed the role of one ASI Chandrabhushan Verma who acted as a liaison for the Mahadev Online Book promoters with political executives of the Chhattisgarh State.

The ASI was acting as the bridge between Mahadev Promoters and Chhattisgarh Political executives to ensure 'protection' from Chhattisgarh Police. He was collecting hawala payments made available by the promoters of Mahadev Book and distributing it to bureaucrats/politicians for ensuring smooth operations of the betting websites and as 'protection money.