Maha govt mulls development of chain of aquariums in Pune, Nagpur, and Aurangabad

It sees daily footfalls between 2,000 and 3,000 depending on the season, and the annual revenue is pegged at around Rs 4.25 crore.

Patne stressed that it was essential for the state to tap into the booming ornamental fish industry.

Though Mumbai is a major market for the sale of ornamental and exotic hobby fish, most of these fish in the state are sourced from cities like Kolkata and Chennai. Though some varieties like Angels, Discus, Tangerines, Dollars are bred in Mumbai, the ornamental and exotic fish production in Maharashtra is negligible.

According to 2018 National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) data, ornamental fish industry at the retail level is worth $10 billion, with an average annual growth of over 10%. The entire industry, which includes plants, accessories, aquarium, feed and drugs, is estimated to be worth over $18-20 billion. It is spread across 125 countries. However, India’s share of the global market is meagre.