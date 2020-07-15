Taraporewala aquarium to undergo much-needed facelift

Mumbai: The iconic Taraporewala aquarium may undergo a major, much-needed facelift with a larger number of fish, touch screens, master tanks for larger fish, souvenir shops, taxidermy models and skeletons of fish like whales and sharks being part of the enhanced experience for tourists.

Though the aquarium, which is named after Parsi philanthropist DB Taraporewala and located on the Marine Drive, is a must-visit spot on the itinerary of many tourists to the city, officials admit it lacks a satisfactory visitor experience due to lack of adequate variety of aquatic life on display. The aquarium was closed in 2013 for a Rs 22 crore refurbishment and makeover and reopened for visitors in March 2015.

“We are planning to upgrade the Taraporewala aquarium and take the experience for visitors much beyond just viewing fish. Under the plan, details of which are being worked out, competitions like those which seek suggestions on conserving rare and endangered species will be held, and films on effects of plastic pollution in the oceans will be shown. A 7-D theatre is also being proposed,” Atul Patne, director, fisheries, Government of Maharashtra, told FPJ.

Patne said visitors may also get the opportunity to feed the fish, which will be subject to the final approvals of the Government of Maharashtra.

Inaugurated in 1951, the aquarium includes 16 tanks each for marine and freshwater fish and another 25 tanks for tropical fish. Though the new avatar of the aquarium has a three-stride long tunnel aquarium at the entrance, it has few fish and a dirty surface. The aquarium sees daily footfalls between 2,000 and 3,000 depending on the season, and the annual revenue is pegged at around Rs 4.25 crore.

Officials from the department said the replenishment of dead fish in the aquarium and acquisition of new species was a complicated and time-consuming exercise due to the unorganised nature of the ornamental fish industry. Many of these unorganised sector players are unable to bid for government tenders.