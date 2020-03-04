Maha Fin Min Ajit Pawar presents CAG report asking CIDCO to implement laid down tendering policy and award of works

The Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) has expressed serious displeasure over the City and Industrial Development Corporation's (CIDCO) lack of proper project management and procedures in infrastructure development. This was necessary to complete infrastructure development economically, efficiently and effectively. In its absence the expenditure incurred on social and physical infrastructure between 2013 and 2018 rose by 30% and 61% against the budget. Some of the major projects included Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), Navi Mumbai Metro Project(NMMR) and Nerul Uran railway project.
CAG in its report ended March 31, 2018, which was presented by the Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the state assembly, has made a slew of recommendations.
According to CAG, the CIDCO may ensure adequate planning, proper survey, feasibility study and preparation of realistic estimates prior to tendering the works in order to ensure that there is no delay during execution and the work is completed within the stipulated time frame and on economic cost.
CAG has emphasised the need for proper coordination to ensure where other departments and agencies are involved at the planning stage itself to avoid delays at the execution stage.
CIDCO would have to ensure wide publicity to their tenders as per their policy to ensure competitive participation. CIDCO may also prepare a comprehensive database of contractors including global players for disseminating tenders for major works.
CAG wants CIDCO to strictly implement its laid down policy for tendering and award of work to ensure transparency in the process.
Further, CAG has suggested that CIDCO should make payments to the contractors strictly as per the terms of contract and extension of time limit for execution of work be allowed after recording grounds for delays with justifiable and documented analysis.
