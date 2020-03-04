First on FPJ: CAG raps CIDCO to award contracts in violation of norms during BJP-led government

Further, in one contract valuing Rs 1,328 crore pertaining to NMMR project, excess mobilistion advance amounting to Rs 25.33 crore was paid in violation of the contract conditions. In three contracts valuing Rs 2033.72 crore pertaining to land development works for NMIA project, CIDCO paid Rs 22.08 crore as price variation on material component, although these works were carried out by cutting the hill and filling the same with rock obtained from the said hill.

In 22 contracts with a contract value of Rs 4,759.94 crore, CIDCO had not recovered compensation for delay amounting to Rs 185.97 crore even though the delay in completion of work or not achieving the milestones were attributable to the contractors. CIDCO did not recover liquidated damages from the consultants for NMMR and NURP, although delay in issuance of drawings was attributable to the consultants.

Further, CAG expressed displeasure over non-implementation of Information technology-based monitoring system for engineering works and projects by CIDCO. The IT-based monitoring system would have enabled management to receive all the project related information in real time to enable timely and appropriate action on criticial issues. Various instances of delay in execution of works due to lack of internal control and monitoring were noticed.

The coastal road constructed at a cost of Rs 50.94 crore in June 2012 could not be utilised for more than six years as the construction of precast arch bridges on holding ponds was completed only in January 2019. The work of construction of road of 3.38 km length at Dronagiri including asphalting, storm water drains, sewer lines and water supply line was short closed (December 2015) as the remaining area was covered under mangroves and encorachments.