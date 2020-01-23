Maha CM non-committal on bringing anti-CAA resolution but says 'no one will have to leave India'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday sought to assuage concerns of the Muslim community over the new citizenship law and likely NRC.
The CM met a delegation of Muslim scholars and clergies yesterday afternoon at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office in south Mumbai on their demand to bring a resolution in the state Legislative Assembly against the CAA.
The CM also met 200 members from the community on the same occasion and assured them that “no one would have to leave the country” because of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
However, he didn't give confirm whether the Maharashtra government will bring a resolution in the Assembly against CAA on the lines of Kerala and Punjab.
On the occasion, Raza Academy submitted a memorandum to the CM demanding bringing a resolution opposing the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
"The CM told us that Mumbai belongs to every Indian, and like him, every citizen has equal rights over the city," said Sayed Moinuddin Ashraf, President, Jamia Qadriya Ashrafia.
"Mumbai is home to everybody and people living here since generations cannot be removed," Ashraf quoted Thackeray as saying.
He said the CM didn't assure the delegation about bringing the resolution against the CAA and NRC.
Raza Academy general secretary M Saeed Noori said the CM also spoke about maintaining law and order during the anti-CAA protests in Mumbai.
He also appealed for maintaining peace and tranquillity in the metropolis.
Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and other senior officers were present at the meeting.
Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Left-ruled Kerala became the first state to pass a resolution against the new law, followed by Punjab, which is governed by the Congress.
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprises the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.
With inputs from Agencies
