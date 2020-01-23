Raj Thackeray unveils new MNS flag with Shivaji's royal seal

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday unveiled a new flag for their party. The flag has the Maratha warrior Shivaji's royal seal on it.

The royal seal has the following text in Sanskrit:

प्रतिपच्चन्द्रलेखेव वर्धिष्णुर्विश्ववन्दिता |

शाहसूनो: शिवस्यैषा मुद्रा भद्राय राजते ||

The MNS chief is addressing his party workers in Mumbai during a day-long Maha-Adhiveshan event. The party is expected to turn its ideology to fit in more of Hindutva and relaunch the party after an unofficial hiatus.

Yesterday, MNS also withdrew its boycott of Marathi news channel 'Zee 24 Taas'.

The MNS had boycotted the channel in July 2018 after taking objection over a news report about the party's meeting held then.

The party had then asked its office-bearers not to communicate with the network in any way.

In a statement issued here, the MNS said editors of the 'Zee Group' met Thackeray at his residence here and held discussion on the issue.

"After that, the MNS is withdrawing the boycott of 'Zee 24 Taas and other channels of Zee as per the instructions of Shri Rajsaheb Thackeray," the statement said.