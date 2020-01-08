Is PM Modi-baiter Raj Thackeray going the ‘Lotus’ way?

Reacting on the meeting, Shiv Sena leader and state minister stated, “While the Shiv Sena led state government is working on bringing investors in the state, both BJP and MNS are desperately investing for their own personal gains (sic).”

Meanwhile, speculations on MNS plans to revamp its image are also doing the rounds. It was reported that the party is changing the colour of its flag. Presently the party flag consists of saffron-blue and green stripes and speculations are there that the party will be changing the colour of the flag completely to saffron and the new flag may be revealed on January 23 at a party conclave.

Interestingly, January 23 is also the birthday of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

However, MNS leader and spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande rubbished the claims stating the reports on changing the flag colour is mere speculation.

“No final decision has been taken on changing the colour of the flag,” Deshpande told FPJ. Further, he stated, the proposal was put up at a party meeting by one of the party members which got leaked.

“People put up several proposal at party meetings, but that cannot be considered as final discussions. Only MNS chief Raj Thackeray has the authority to take a final call on such proposals and a call is yet to be taken,” added the MNS leader.