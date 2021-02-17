Maha Cabinet approves establishment of State Skill University, allocates Rs 50 cr

The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of Maharashtra State Skill University and to present the related bill in the ensuing budget session of the state legislature beginning March 1.

Minister of Skill and Entrepreneurship Nawab Malik told The Free Press Journal,’’ The proposed university will be helpful in the development of new skill sets in the wake of emerging new technologies. It will create a workforce which will be acceptable worldwide. The government has proposed Rs 500 crore funding for next 10 years with the budgetary allocation of Rs 50 crore every year to the proposed university.’’

Malik said the university will be operational in two years adding that it will become self-sustainable after 10 years. ‘’ Site for the proposed university is being looked for in Mumbai, Thane and a couple of other places. The connectivity and availability of qualified staff will be considered while selecting the site,’’ he noted.