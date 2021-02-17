Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray approves financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for kin of Bhiwandi's Jilani building collapse

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday approved financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the victim killed in building collapse in Bhiwandi last year.

According to a statement released by Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, the family members of the victims will get Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund as a special case. Accordingly, a total financial assistance of Rs 1.14 crore will be distributed to the relatives of 38 victims by Thane District Collector.

The 43-year-old Jilani building collapsed in September 2020, with 38 people losing their lives in the mishap. The building in the powerloom town, which is around 10 km from Thane, had 40 flats with around 150 persons residing there. The building, located at Narpoli's Patel Compound near Dhamankar Naka, collapsed while the residents were asleep.