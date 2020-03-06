Maha Budget 2020: MVA launches two schemes for job creation, Rs 10,000 cr for pending irrigation projects; all you need to know

In a serious bid to promote employment during the slowdown, the Maharashtra government has launched two schemes in the state. Training will be given in accordance with the provisions of Apprenticeship Act 1961 to 10 lakh educated unemployed youth in the age group of 21 to 28 in five years by implementing new Maharashtra Apprenticeship Skill to make available employment and self-employment opportunities to those who have passed 10th standard.
Further, the Industrial Training Institutes in the state will be upgraded and transform in modern skill training centres. For this purpose, the DCM Ajit Pawar, who holds department of planning and finance in the annual budget for 2020-21, has said that the investment of Rs 12,000 crore from the private sector is expected for the same. The government in fiscal 2020-21 has allocated Rs 1,500 crore for this purpose.
Infrastructure:
The government has made provision of Rs 3,500 crore to complete the Konkan Marine Highways in 3 years, The government will launch construction of 40,000 km road under Rural Road Development Scheme and urban road development scheme with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore.
The government has allocated Rs 1,656 crore for Pune metro in which new lines from Shivaji Nagar to Shewalewadi, Maan to Pirangut and expansion of Vanaz to Ramwadi up to Chandani Chowk-Vanaz-Ramvadi-Wagholi will be undertaken.
The government has given an in-principle approval to start tourist and passenger transport from Mira Bhayander to Dombivli on Vasai-Thane-Kalyan route under the scheme of National Water Ways.
The government has proposed an allocation of Rs 500 crore against the present provision of Rs 200 crore to the loss making Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to purchase 1600 new luxurious buses in place of old buses in its fleet. The government will provide Rs 200 crore for modernization of bus stations of MSRTC.
Industrial estates of international standards will be developed by incurring Rs 4,000 crore in Satara district under Bengaluru Mumbai Economic Corridor on the lines of Delhi Mumbai Economic Corridor.
The government has proposed 170-km Ring Road to divert traffic entering the Pune city from outside the city with an estimated investment of Rs 15,000 crore. Pawar told the assembly that the union minister Nitin Gadkari has agreed to provide funds from the Centre.
Pawar informed that the financial restructuring of Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Marg named after Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray has saved the interest amount due to provision of Rs 8,500 crore by the state government. Krishi Samruddhi Kendra will be developed at 20 places on this highway.
Agriculture:
Pawar announced the government is resolved to help the farmers reeling under agrarian crisis. The government in addition to two more crop loan waiver schemes for farmers in addition to existing one for loan up to Rs 2 lakh, the government will follow up with the Centre for making improvement in the Pradhanmantri Fasal Bima Yojana. The government has proposed an allocation of Rs 2,033 crore for crop insurance scheme.
The government has proposed Rs 10,000 crore for the completion of long pending 300 plus irrigation projects in a time-bound manner.
New power connection will be given for agricultural pumps in rest of Maharashtra. The scheme will be implemented with the assistance from Asian Development Bank.
The government will launch a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the installation of five lakh solar pumps in next five years to supply power to farmers in day time. The government has provided Rs 670 crore.
The government has made allocation of Rs 3,254 crore for agriculture department and Rs 7,995 crore for cooperation department.
Health Services:
The government will provide Rs 87 crore to purchase new ambulances in the current year by replacing 102 numbered old ambulances. There are about 486 such ambulances. Rs 25 crore earmarked in the 2020-21. The government will set up 75 new dialysis.
Externally aided projects costing Rs 5,000 crore for health services is proposed and Rs 2,500 crore for medical education.
The government will start medical college at the tribal dominated Nandurbar in 2020-21 and medical education colleges at Satara, Alibag and Amravati in 2021-22.
The government will include 996 types of treatments under Mahatma Jotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. The number of hospitals under the scheme will be increased to 1000 from 496.
The government will transform rural hospitals at Patan in Satara district and sub district hospital at Sakoli in Bhandara district into 100 bed hospital.
The government has proposed an outlay of Rs 2,456 crore for public health department and Rs 950 crore for medical education and pharmacy department.
Education:
The government will provide Rs 500 crore for external assistance to transform minimum of 4 schools in each Taluka and about 1,500 schools will be covered in four years.
The government will increase the grant to Taluka Sport Complex to Rs 5 crore from Rs 1 crore and for district sport complex Rs 25 crore from Rs 8 crore and for divisional sports complex Rs 50 crore from Rs 24 crore. The government will provide Rs 11 crore to Rayat Shikshan Santha for its Centenary year.
Women Development & Safety:
The government for the first time will table Gender and Child budget. An office of Women's Commission will be set up at divisional commissioner level. The government will establish one police station with all women in each district.
Water Supply & Sanitation:
The government has proposed Rs 200 crore for Marathwada Water Grid initiated by the previous BJP-led government. This aims to curb drought in the underdeveloped Marathwada region.
Environment and Forests:
Pawar has given more focus on the conservation of environment and promote afforestation across the state amidt threat of global warming and climate change. The government will set up special fund to combat Global Warming and Climate Change and it will launch River Action plan. In 2020-21, the government has proposed an outlay of Rs 230 crore for Environment Department and Rs 1,630 crore for Forest Department.
Tourism:
The government has proposed an allocation of Rs 100 crore for tourism sector. Tourism complex of international standard at Worli Dairy in south Mumbai will be developed with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. In addition, an international standard aquarium will be built there.
The government has proposed Rs 1,400 crore for Tourism and Cultural Department.
The government has proposed Rs 100 crore for the implementation of Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar Development plan.
The government will provide funds for the development of pilgrim places.
Social Service:
The government will set up Dr BR Ambedkar Chair at London School of Economics. The government will set up 1000-seat capacity hostel for backward class working women, 500-seat capacity student hostel for backward class boys and girls at Mumbai and Pune universities. An outlay of Rs 5 crore is proposed for setting up of board for protection of rights and welfare of Transgenders. The government will also provide funds for Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Cutting Workers Corporation.
Tribal Development and Minority Affairs:
The government has proposed an outlay of Rs 8,853 crore for Tribal Development Department and Rs 550 crore for Minority Department. Haj House will be built at Mumbra, Kalwa, Thane for Haj pilgrims.
An outlay of Rs 3,000 crore proposed for Other Backward Bahujan Kalyan Department.
Annual Plan:
The government has proposed an outlay of Rs 1,15,000 crore for Annual Plan. The government has proposed Rs 9668 crore for schemes under Scheduled Caste sub plan.
The government has increased an allocation to Rs 9,800 crore from Rs 9,000 crore for District Annual Plan. The government had proposed an allocation of Rs 4,257 crore for Planning Department scheme.
