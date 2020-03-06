Maha Budget 2020: MVA launches two schemes for job creation, Rs 10,000 cr for pending irrigation projects; all you need to know

In a serious bid to promote employment during the slowdown, the Maharashtra government has launched two schemes in the state. Training will be given in accordance with the provisions of Apprenticeship Act 1961 to 10 lakh educated unemployed youth in the age group of 21 to 28 in five years by implementing new Maharashtra Apprenticeship Skill to make available employment and self-employment opportunities to those who have passed 10th standard.

Further, the Industrial Training Institutes in the state will be upgraded and transform in modern skill training centres. For this purpose, the DCM Ajit Pawar, who holds department of planning and finance in the annual budget for 2020-21, has said that the investment of Rs 12,000 crore from the private sector is expected for the same. The government in fiscal 2020-21 has allocated Rs 1,500 crore for this purpose.

Infrastructure:

The government has made provision of Rs 3,500 crore to complete the Konkan Marine Highways in 3 years, The government will launch construction of 40,000 km road under Rural Road Development Scheme and urban road development scheme with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore.

The government has allocated Rs 1,656 crore for Pune metro in which new lines from Shivaji Nagar to Shewalewadi, Maan to Pirangut and expansion of Vanaz to Ramwadi up to Chandani Chowk-Vanaz-Ramvadi-Wagholi will be undertaken.

The government has given an in-principle approval to start tourist and passenger transport from Mira Bhayander to Dombivli on Vasai-Thane-Kalyan route under the scheme of National Water Ways.

The government has proposed an allocation of Rs 500 crore against the present provision of Rs 200 crore to the loss making Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to purchase 1600 new luxurious buses in place of old buses in its fleet. The government will provide Rs 200 crore for modernization of bus stations of MSRTC.

Industrial estates of international standards will be developed by incurring Rs 4,000 crore in Satara district under Bengaluru Mumbai Economic Corridor on the lines of Delhi Mumbai Economic Corridor.

The government has proposed 170-km Ring Road to divert traffic entering the Pune city from outside the city with an estimated investment of Rs 15,000 crore. Pawar told the assembly that the union minister Nitin Gadkari has agreed to provide funds from the Centre.

Pawar informed that the financial restructuring of Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Marg named after Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray has saved the interest amount due to provision of Rs 8,500 crore by the state government. Krishi Samruddhi Kendra will be developed at 20 places on this highway.