Maha Budget 2020: MVA govt proposes Rs 5,000 cr for health sector; large chunks allocated for higher, technical education

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday presented Maha Vikas Aghadi-led Maharashtra government's maiden budget in the Legislative Assembly. The MVA government in Budget 2020-21 proposed Rs 5,000 crore for health sector and allocated Rs 1,300 crore for higher and technical education.

While presenting the budget, Ajit Pawar said that Central government did not approve funds last year for farmers who faced crop loss due to rainfall. Center only approved around Rs 956 crores, so instead of waiting for Center's help, we took initiative to help farmers.

The Finance Minister while presenting the budget said that debt on the state in the last five years increased by Rs 2.82 lakh crore and the total debt today has touched Rs 4.33 lakh crore. The MVA government proposed Rs 5,000 crore for total health outlay. Out of this, Rs 2,500 crore has been set aside for medical education. This includes construction of new hospitals, revamp of existing hospitals, medical colleges, and purchase of ambulances, the Finance Minister said. The MVA government allocated Rs 1,300 crore for higher and technical education.