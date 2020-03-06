As per numbers in latest economic survey, employment in Maharashtra has dipped to 72.03 lakh

The nationwide problem of rising unemployment seems to have impacted Maharashtra as well. As per the numbers in the latest economic survey, employment in Maharashtra has dipped to 72.03 lakh up to 2019-20 against 73.50 lakh in 2018-19.

According to Economic Survey for 2019-20, the beneficiaries under employment promotion program also reduced to 30,501 in 2019-20 against 27,049 while the expenditure for the same also fell to Rs 75.33 lakh against 2.58 crore.

Under the employment market information program, the state government covers establishments employing 25 or more employees in Greater Mumbai and 10 or more employees in other areas of the state.

Of the total employment of 72.30 lakh, 27.5 per cent were females. Of the total employment 30.9% was in public sector.

As far as jobs in state government services is concerned, of the total sanctioned 7.91 lakh posts as on July 1, 2019, 5.12 lakh posts were filled in but 1.93 lakh posts were still lying vacant.