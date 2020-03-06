Ahead of Maharashtra Budget, Mantralaya women employees welcomed with written letter, roses from Uddhav Thackeray

Ahead of Maha Vikas Aghadi government's maiden budget, on Friday all women employees working in Mantralaya were welcomed with a letter and roses from Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra chief minister's office staff gave women employees working in Mantralaya a letter written by Uddhav Thackeray and few roses. The letter which written by CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked women for their role in development of Maharashtra.
While speaking in the Legislative Council on Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that women handle senior positions even in the defence sector but there is nobody to defend women themselves. Maharashtra Chief Minister said this while speaking in the Legislative Council during a discussion on the crime against women.
"I have seen that women are working in senior posts in the defence sector as well. But I also noticed that there is no one to defend them. We should make efforts to ensure their safety," he said. Maharashtra government will present its maiden budget on March 6, while the legislature will hold a discussion on women's safety during the session and take up a bill to make Marathi compulsory in all schools in Maharashtra.
