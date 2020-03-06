Latest coronavirus update: Don’t panic, avoid crowd, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

There were already 7 strains of virus known and found in India. These generally cause mild and moderate fever. But novel Coronavirus, which is creating havoc at international level is new strain not known to the world till now. Its symptoms are dry cough, stuffy nose with fever,” said Vyas, Health secretary.

“The risk of mortality is highest among persons above 50 years. The percentage of risk below 20 years is only one per cent,” Vyas added.

“We should avoid handshake. Virus can travel only 3 feet, therefore, we should talk with each other or suspected persons. The virus is not air borne means it cannot travel through air too long,” Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Contact tracing, screening

The State government is actively doing contact tracing to avoid the spread of the disease.

“A suspected patient originally from Telangana travelled from Dubai. A person from Nagpur was sitting beside him. When the Telangana government identified this patient, the Maharashtra government traced the fellow traveller.

His name was Amit Pande, who was from Nagpur. He was tested at Nagpur Government Hospital and was found negative,” Vyas informed.

“Total 70,000 travellers have been screened so far, only 90 were identified. Of them, 83 tested negative and the report of 7 is awaited,” he added.

“As per the latest orders of central government, all travellers coming from abroad are now being screened. Over 18,000 travellers reach Mumbai daily, they all are now being screened. Also, we are screening international travellers at all ports,” Praveen Singh Pardeshi, the BMC Commissioner said.

Isolation Ward in Mumbai

“The BMC has started an isolation ward at the Kasturba Hospital. It has sufficient space to accommodate suspected patients. To meet exigencies, major private hospitals in Mumbai have been requested to keep such wards ready. Even we are ready with additional flats for quarantine,” Pardeshi said.

Contact Numbers

The state government has started helpline no 1916 for Mumbai.

“Anybody can convey about suspected patients or ask any query about the virus. At state-level, toll no. no is 020-26127394,” Vyas said.

Notably, in Maharashtra, of the 167 travellers quarantined since Jan upon landing at Mumbai airport, only 9 are admitted to isolation wards. The state has not reported any confirmed Corona case