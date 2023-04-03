Maha: Bageshwar Dham baba lands in another controversy over 'Sai Baba not God' remark; BJP, Sena leaders demand action

A big controversy has broken out following godman Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's statement that "Sai Baba of Shirdi was not a God and he must be considered only as a fakir or saint". The godman made this observation during the course of a discourse in Jabalpur on Sunday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) demands action against Shastri

The Shiv Sena (UBT) was quick to jump into the controversy since the godman is perceived to be pro- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rahul Kanal, member of the core committee of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT) and a close associate of Aaditya Thackeray, wrote a letter to the deputy commissioner of police (Zone IX) Anil Paraskar, demanding the registration of an offence against the godman under IPC section 153 A which deals with promotion of enmity between different groups. Kanal, who has marked a copy of his letter to the additional commissioner of police (western region) P.S. Dahiya, said the godman has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of devotees of Sai Baba of Shirdi. Shirdi is located in Maharashtra and Sai Baba's followers are in legion in the state. Kanal has also written to the CEO of the Shirdi Sai Baba Trust.

What did Shastri say?

Shastri is reported to have stated that earlier the Shankaracharya (of Dwarkapeeth) had also opposition to giving Shirdi Sai Baba the status of a deity. "Obeying the Shankaracharya is the duty of every Sanatani Hindu because he is the prime minister of our dharma. All sants of our dharma be it Goswami Tulsidas or Surdas are great personalities, but not god," he said.

Criminal complaint should be filed against Shastri: Vikhe-Patil



Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who is from Ahmednagar district where Shirdi is situated, came down heavily on the Bagheswar Dham chief over his controversial remarks and demanded that legal action be taken against him. "A criminal complaint should be filed and strict action should be taken against him for his irresponsible statement," he demanded. Patil is apparently trying to do damage control lest the controversy creates political complications for his party.