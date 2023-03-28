MP: Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri to narrate Ram Katha for Muslims

Dhirendra Shastri | File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham chief Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri agreed to narrate 'Ram Katha' for Muslims on their request.

Shastri made the announcement on the third day of the ongoing Bhagwat Katha in Jabalpur’s Panagar.

He said that for the first time in Indian history, a Muslim family is going to organise Ram Katha.

“Till now, many Hindu families have organised ‘katha’ and it will happen in the future as well. But, this time Katni's Muslim community president Tanveer Khan has expressed his desire for a katha. He is even present here.

“I said there is no problem in organising Ram Katha. You get the whole community and prepare them," Shastri added.

'Will hoist tricolour in America on August 15'

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri will hoist the Indian tricolour in America on the upcoming August 15, said the Bageshwar Dham chief during his katha in Jabalpur.

Talking to a devotee who came from California, Shastri said in a typical desi style that he is going to America to mock the British.

He said, “I have received an invitation to hoist the flag in America on August 15”.

During the event, he made several remarks about Hindutva and Hindu nation. He said that if he remains alive for four-five years, people of other religions will also chant ‘Hari Hari’, he will make them do so. Shastri also gave the slogan of "Mastak par tilak hoga, Bharat Hindu rashtra hoga.”

'No business in the name of God'

Talking about ‘love jihad' he said, “If you are not cowardly then no one will do love jihad with your daughter or daughter-in-law and no one will throw stones on Lord Ram's yatra.”

Shastri also talked about religion being used as a business and said that no one will be allowed to run business on the name of worship, religion, dhams or God in India.