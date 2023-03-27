Madhya Pradesh: Bagehswar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri sparks controversy with his comments on 'same-sex marriage'

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham's chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has yet again sparked controversy, with his statement on 'same-sex marriage' during Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in Jabalpur.

During the event, Shastri joked that these days boys are getting married to each other. Addressing bachelors, he laughingly said, "If you don't get a girl, go marry boys so that atleast after your death, you can tell Lord Brahma that you are also married."

Supreme Court has not yet legalized gay marriage, despite decriminalizing homosexual relations. The Indian government has also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing same-sex marriage, citing it as being against Indian culture.

Shastri's statements have been criticized for promoting bigotry and going against the Indian government's stance on same-sex marriage. It remains to be seen whether any action will be taken against him for his controversial comments.

