Maha Administrative Reshuffle: 41 Bureaucrats Transferred; Rajendra Kshirsagar Becomes Mumbai Collector

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the state government of Maharashtra executed the transfer of 41 bureaucrats on Friday. Among the notable changes, Rajendra Kshirsagar , who previously served as the Joint Secretary in the Chief Secretary's office, has been appointed as the new Collector of Mumbai City.

The other key transfers are as follows:

Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, who was the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Nanded, has been reassigned as the Collector of Latur.

Sanjay Chavan, the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Kolhapur, will now serve as the Additional Controller of Stamp in Mumbai.

Ayush Prasad, who was the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Pune, has been appointed as the Collector of Jalgaon.

Buveneswari S, the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Dhule, has been designated as the Collector of Washim.

Ajit Kumbhar, the Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, will now be the Collector of Akola.

Dr. Shrikrishnanath B. Panchal, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Yavatmal, has been posted as the Collector of Jalna.

Dr. Pankaj Ashiya, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Jalgaon, has been assigned as the Collector of Yavatmal.

Kumar Ashirwad, Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Gadchiroli, has been transferred as the Collector of Solapur.

Abhinav Goel, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Latur, has been appointed as the Collector of Dhule.

Saurabh Katiyar, Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Akola, will take on the role of Collector in Amravati.

Trupti Dhodmise, Project Officer-cum-Assistant Collector in Dhule, will now serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Sangli.

Ankit, Project Officer-cum-Assistant Collector in Aheri, Gadchiroli, has been assigned as the Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Jalgaon.

Shubham Gupta, Project Officer-cum-Assistant Collector in Attapali SDO, Po.Bharmragad, ITDP, Gadchiroli, has been posted as the Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Dhule.

Minal Karanwal, Project Officer-cum-Assistant Collector in ITDP, Nandurbar, will now be the Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Nanded.

Dr. Mainak Ghosh, Project Officer in ITDP, Gadchiroli, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Yavatmal.

Manisha Manikrao Awhale, Project Officer-cum-Assistant Collector in ITDP, Solapur, will now serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Solapur.

Sawan Kumar, Project Officer-cum-Assistant Collector in Dharni, ITDP, Amaravati, has been posted as the Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Nandurbar.

Anmol Sagar, Assistant Collector of Deori Sub Division, Gondia, has been reassigned as the Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Latur.

Ayushi Singh, Project Officer-cum-Assistant Collector in Jawhar, ITDP, Palghar, will now be the Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Gadchiroli.

Vaishnavi B., Assistant Collector of Tumsar Sub Division, Bhandara, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Akola.

Pavneet Kaur, the current Collector of Amravati, has been transferred to the position of Director at GSDA in Pune.

Gangatharan D, the current Collector of Nashik, has been appointed as the Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Amol Jagannath Yedge, the current Collector of Yavatmal, has been assigned to the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) in Pune.

Shanmugarajan S, the current Collector of Washim, has been reassigned as the Additional Development Commissioner (Industries) in Mumbai.

Vijay Chandrakant Rathod, the current Collector of Jalna, will now serve as the Joint Chief Executive Officer of Mah.Industrial Devp.Corpn. in Mumbai.

Nima Arora, the current Collector of Akola, has been posted as the Director of Information Technology in Mumbai.

Vaibhav Dasu Waghmare will now serve as the Project Officer-cum-Assistant Collector in Aheri, Gadchiroli.

Santosh C. Patil, the Joint Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Kolhapur.

R.K.Gawade, the current Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Nandurbar, has been transferred as the Collector of Parbhani.

Aanchal Goyal, the current Collector of Parbhani, will now serve as the Additional Municipal Commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Nagpur.

Sanjay Khandare has been posted as the Principal Secretary of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department at Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Tukaram Mundhe, the current Secretary of the Marathi Bhasha Department at Mantralaya, Mumbai, has been assigned as the Secretary (AD) of the Agriculture and ADF Department at Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Jalaj Sharma, the current Collector of Dhule, has been appointed as the Collector of Nashik.

Dr. A. N. Karanjkar, the Commissioner of ESIS, Mumbai, will now serve as the Municipal Commissioner of Nashik Municipal Corporation, Nashik.

R.S. Chavan, the Joint Secretary of Revenue & Forest Department at Mantralaya, Mumbai, has been assigned as the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Pune.

Prithviraj B.P., the current Collector of Latur, has been transferred as the Chief Executive Officer of SMART City, Nagpur.

Ruchesh Jaivanshi has been posted as the Chief Executive Officer of NRLM, Mumbai.

Milind Shambharkar, the current Collector of Solapur, has been assigned as the Chief Executive Officer of Mahtma Phule Jan Arogya Yojna Society and the State Health Insurance Society in Mumbai.

Makrand Deshmukh, the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of Konkan Division in Mumbai, has been transferred as the Joint Secretary in the Chief Secretary's Office at Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Dr. B.N. Bastewad, the Chief General Manager (L&S) of MSRDC, Mumbai, has been posted as the Chief Executive Officer of Z.P., Raigad.

Read Also Maharashtra Education Department Requires Discussion With District Collectors Before Declaring...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)