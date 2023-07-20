 Maharashtra Education Department Requires Discussion With District Collectors Before Declaring School Holidays
The direction came on a day when the state government declared a holiday for all schools in four districts for Thursday (July 20) amid a heavy rainfall warning in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 09:43 AM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra education department on Wednesday asked its officials in Thane, Palghar and Raigad to declare a holiday for educational institutions only after a proper discussion with district collectors.

Sandeep Sangave, Deputy Director of Education (Mumbai division), in an order said he has asked department officers, education inspectors and others concerned to announce holiday based on local conditions.

A decision on declaring holidays should be taken after discussing the issue with respective district collectors, he said in the order.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for Thursday amid a heavy rainfall warning in the MMR.

The metropolis and its three adjoining districts were lashed by heavy showers overnight and throughout the day on Wednesday. PTI ND RSY

Navi Mumbai Rains: Over 600 Residents Shifted In Uran, Panvel After Water Enters Their Houses
article-image

