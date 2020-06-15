Local trains for essential service workers to resume from today in Mumbai: Here’s all you need to know about it

These special suburban services will not be for general passengers/public and will be strictly for essential staff as identified by the State Government of Maharashtra only.

Travelling authority will be applicable as per normal procedure over WR & CR for Season Tickets etc & certain booking windows will be opened for the same, on which respective staff will be facilitated on showing their Govt ID cards.

It is observed that due to the lockdown, season ticket holders lost a number of days despite holding a valid season ticket. It has been decided to extend the validity of the season tickets to the extant of days lost. The same shall be permitted at the UTS counters at the stations to those permitted by State Government. UTS counters may also issue fresh tickets/ season tickets to persons permitted by State Government of Maharashtra.

For tickets issued on UTSON MOBILE APP the revalidation may be deemed to have been done till the changes are effected by CRIS in the system. Accordingly, CRIS may make necessary changes regarding revalidation of season tickets in the UTSONMOBILE system for persons as allowed by State Government of Maharashtra in coordination with Western & Central Rlys. UTSONMOBILE shall continue to remain suspended till further advise.

The Railway workman special trains, already running will continue to run. RPF/GRP/State Police will be deployed at various stations.

Entry will be given at stations strictly through ID cards of essential staff as identified by the State Government. Later on, the staff will be issued QR based E-passes which will also bear colour coding to enable swifter ticket checking. State Government will ensure the same.

Railways, as well as the state government, will ensure multiple rounds of checking to ensure only essential staff as identified by the State Government, should board these trains.

The state government has been urged to ensure all those allowed to travel, are done so after ensuring that they are medically fit and do not come from containment zone.

To allow adequate social distancing in the coaches, unlike its seating capacity to accommodate about 1,200 persons, only about 700 are to be allowed per train.

Further the state government is advised to stagger the timings of its offices for workers coming from different areas to ensure there is no crowding at the stations and inside the trains.

Strict imposition of "NO HAWKER & NO PARKING ZONE" in station circulating area at 150 meters radius. Approach roads to stations shall be ensured to enable smooth passage of identified passengers and prevent any mass gathering of public at station premises by respective Municipal Corporations in their respective areas.

Ambulances will be kept at each station alongwith the medical staff to deal with the emergency situation arises during the travel of commuters by respective Municipal Corporations.