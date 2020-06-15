Local trains to restart from Monday? GRP circular indicates as much

Mumbai: In a clear signal that suburban train services are likely to resume as early as Monday, the Government Railway Police (GRP), in its internal circular has asked its men to be ready for the same. A senior official confirmed to The Free Press Journal that should everything go according to plan, train services for essential services workers could start from Monday.

The GRP's internal communication said that resumption of locals for essential workers from Monday was under consideration and asked its men to check entry and exit points at stations, thermal screening, passenger rows, maintaining social distancing and parking issues. They were also asked to discuss the same with Railway Police Force (RPF).

The state government has been demanding the resumption of suburban services for essential service providers.workers. At the time of going to press, all the railway departments, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were awaiting the official nod. However, services will resume only for essential workers, which includes civic staff and other essential service workers.

As part of its 'Mission Begin Again', the state government has allowed private firms to open at 10 per cent staff strength. However, since suburban train services have been suspended for close to three months, commuters have been put to a lot of suffering, being forced to take BEST buses to work, the only mode of public transport currently in operation. All of last week, people have been waiting in long lines for buses, with the transport undertaking hard-pressed to keep up with demand.

On WR, Virar to Churchgate services are likely to start from Monday. Trains will be slow from Virar to Borivli and from Borivli onwards, they will only halt at important stations like Andheri, Bandra, Dadar, Mumbai Central and Churchgate.

On CR, beyond Kalyan, trains will run slow while from Kalyan towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, they will only halt at Dombivli, Thane, Ghatkopar, Dadar and CSMT.