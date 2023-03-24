Lalbaug murder case: Daughter confesses to chopping mother's body but not to killing her

Lalbaug murder case: Daughter yet to confess to killing |

Mumbai: Rimple Prakash Jain, the accused who allegedly chopped her mother’s body, wrapped the pieces of the body inside a plastic bag and stored them inside the cupboard in their residence at Lalbaug for over three months, is yet to confess to killing her mother, Veena, 53, police sources told the Free Press Journal.

The unyielding Rimple, 24, was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday. She was arrested by the police on March 15, and since then she has been interrogated by the police.

Accused confessed to chopping but not to killing

“The accused confessed about chopping her mother’s body and had plans to dispose of it – so nobody could find out about her mother’s death. But she never agreed to kill her mother in the first place. However, as per the statements from the two witnesses – the Chinese stall guys – who had helped Veena after she fell from the first floor of her building and got herself injured badly,” said a police source, adding that the two men had even suggested Rimple to take her mother to the hospital in order to treat her injuries.

However, Rimple disregarded their suggestion and asked the men to help her with carrying the injured Veena back to their residence.

Possible that the victim died due to injuries

“It can be possible that the victim died due to serious injuries, but it’s also possible that the daughter let her mother die – if that’s what she wanted. Or, she strangled her to death. Rimple is not speaking, even after using multiple tactics to make her speak. If we get the forensic report – it may give us some clues – but given the state of the body, that also is a bit uncertain,” further added the police source. One of the many possibilities is, as per the source, that Rimple may have knowingly pushed her mother to death from the first floor.

As per the police probe, Veena’s death is estimated to be between December 25 and 27, which is also confirmed by Rimple herself. The FPJ had earlier reported about Rimple getting inspired from watching the TV show Crime Patrol regarding the chopping of the dead body.

While the police have recorded several witness statements for the chargesheet that will be presented in court, Rimple confessing or providing the details of the death of her mother is still crucial.