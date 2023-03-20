Lalbaug murder case: Why matricide-accused Rimple couldn’t dispose mother's corpse | File

Matricide accused Rimple Jain was confined to her house for four months, even as the stench of the decomposing dismembered corpse grew stronger each day, a recent report from Mid Day stated.

Veena, 55, and Rimple, 24, shared an apartment in Lalbaug's Ibrahim Kasim Chawl.

According to police, the bustling 100-year-old chawl is home to a large number of families and is located directly on the main road.

This meant that there are always people in and around the chawl until 2 am, and the tea stall outside the chawl opens at 4 am.

As a result, Rimple was unable to find a suitable time to dispose of the corpse because she was afraid of being discovered and apprehended.

According to sources from the Kalachowki police station, which is handling the case, Rimple did not intend to kill her mother Veena, however, it happened during a heated verbal argument between the two.

Rimple feared social ostracisation

After killing her mother, Rimple apparently had no idea what to do next. She feared that she would be ostracised by society, and whatever she did was an attempt to mask the situation. However, it only pushed her further into isolation and depression.

When her neighbours started inquiring about Veena, Rimple made up a story about her mother having gone to Kanpur.

Neighbours told Mid Day that Veena's extended absence had got them concerned.

Rimple began to walk up and down the hallway outside her house every evening while pretending to talk on the phone to her mother in order to maintain the appearance of normalcy.

Chopping of body inspired after watching Crime Patrol episodes

While at home, she kept watching Crime Patrol, a show that depicts real-life crimes and this is where she got the idea of disposing of the body secretly.

She got an electric marble cutter, chopper and a knife from a store nearby, which she used to chop her mother’s arms, legs, torso and bones. She then wrapped these and stored them in the cupboard – waiting for an opportunity to discard them far away.