 'Kya Ch***ya Hai Bey Tu': SP MLA Abu Azmi Shoves Mic Of Reporter Over Drug Trafficking Allegations In Mumbai's Mankhurd (VIDEO)
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Courtesy: Mumbai TV

Abu Azmi, the three-time MLA from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai, sparked controversy on the final day of campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections after a video surfaced on social media showing him losing his temper during a TV interview. 

In the viral video, Azmi was seen shoving the reporter's microphone, hurling abuses, and instructing his aide to remove the journalist when asked about allegations of drug trafficking in his constituency. The reporter, meanwhile, maintained he was only asking questions.

Watch the video here:

Courtesy: Mumbai TV

Soon after the video went viral, many questioned Azmi's conduct and accountability as an MLA.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency

The allegations of drug peddling in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, one of Mumbai’s most underdeveloped constituencies, have long been a contentious issue, with residents accusing authorities of turning a blind eye to the problem.  

This controversy comes as Azmi faces perhaps his toughest electoral challenge yet. The Samajwadi Party leader is up against Nawab Malik, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate and a former ally. Malik has been vocal about his plans to address the constituency's pressing issues, including inadequate housing, unemployment, and the rampant drug menace.  

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, known for its marginalised population and infrastructure gaps, has seen rising concerns over the increasing drug trade. Residents allege that the area has become a hub for narcotics, with local youth falling victim to addiction. Critics argue that Azmi's tenure has done little to tackle these issues, despite his emphasis on community welfare programs.  

Adding to Azmi’s challenges is dissent within his own party. A section of his close aides is reportedly disenchanted with his leadership, potentially weakening his vote base. Meanwhile, Malik is leveraging his past work in the constituency to present himself as a credible alternative, promising better governance and development.

The battle between Azmi and Malik has turned into a high-stakes contest, with both candidates vying to address voters’ growing demands for accountability and solutions to local challenges.  

Maharashtra will vote on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

