'Kya baat kar rahe honge': Netizens curious as Fadnavis & Thackeray come face-to-face at Vidhan Bhavan

PTI File Photo

Political rivals Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray came face-to-face after a long time on Thursday as the Maharashtra deputy Chief and former CM met at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

The duo went to attend a meeting of the Marathi Language department and were seen talking to each other as they arrived at the venue together. Uddhav's son Aaditya Thackeray was also present by his father's side.

The conversation between Fadnavis and Thackeray left netizens surprised as they wondered what the duo were speaking about when they met each other.

Fadnavis and Thackeray have been bitter foes since the undivided Shiv Sena broke its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party after the 2019 Assembly polls over sharing of the chief ministerial tenure.

MVA govt in Maharashtra

Thackeray then formed government in the state with the support of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

The acrimony between the two leaders increased after a rebellion by Eknath Shinde brought down Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June last year. Shinde then became chief minister with the BJP's support.

Fadnavis had earlier said he had had taken revenge on Thackeray by ensuring the collapse of the MVA government.

Rumours of thaw between foes sparked

Usually, all ministers and MLAs drive directly to the porch of main entrance but Fadnavis and Thackeray alighted from their cars at the outer gate and walked together till the entrance.