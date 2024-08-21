 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Ulwe Residents Stage Candlelight March Demanding Justice For Victim In Navi Mumbai
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Ulwe Residents Stage Candlelight March Demanding Justice For Victim In Navi Mumbai

Thousands of residents from Ulwe node took out a peaceful protest march on the night of August 17, expressing solidarity with nationwide demonstrations over the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

TPG KrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 07:59 AM IST
article-image
Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College | X

Navi Mumbai: Thousands of residents from Ulwe node took out a peaceful protest march on the night of August 17, expressing solidarity with nationwide demonstrations over the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

The march held at the open ground next to Radcliffe school, Sector 20, included a large number of women and girls from Ulwe and adjoining localities. The participants demanded speedy justice for the victim and strict punishment for the accused. Holding candles in their hands, they chanted slogans “we want justice”.

“This is an apolitical protest organised by Ulwe citizens. We came here as individuals to support the nationwide outcry against the brutal murder of a doctor. We demand speedy justice against such heinous crimes and seek security and respect for women in public places,” said a woman protester.

The participants appreciated the CIDCO team and Navi Mumbai police team for efficiently managing the protest.

