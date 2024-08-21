Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Denounces Fake Letter Claiming Investigation By Dr Akash Nag, Advises Public To Ignore | PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

A fake letter in the name of a person named Dr Akash Nag and claiming to be DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, Kolkata under the official banner “Central Bureau of Investigation, Office of the Deputy Inspector General, Anti Corruption Branch, Kolkata” and addressed to Union Home Secretary is circulating in Social Media through Whatsapp, etc, about the case related to rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata. It is clarified that the said letter is fake one.

The investigation of the case is being handled by CBI Headquarter, Delhi. Moreover, there is no officer in CBI by the name and designation of Dr. Akash Nag, DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, ACB, Kolkata. The contents of said letter are false and hence vehemently denied.

The general public and all stake holders are advised to ignore the said letter or any similar mischievous communications. It is reiterated that CBI is conducting investigation of the case observing all standard procedures and with thorough professionalism.