 Kolhapur Violence: FIR Against MNS Leader, 8 Others in Aurangzeb WhatsApp Status Row
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande | Twitter

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande and eitht others under Maharashtra police act 37, 135, for burning an effigy of Aurangzeb at Mumbai's Shivaji Park in the aftermath of Kolhapur violence.

A curfew was imposed in Kolhapur on Wednesday following the violent clashes that broke out between two groups after which Police resorted lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

About Kolhapur Violence

The clashes broke out as a result of a 'WhatsApp status' with a reference to Aurangzeb put up by three youngsters on Wednesday. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

No Arrests Made In The Matter

Protesting over the issue, Deshpande burnt effigies of Aurangzeb near Shivaji Park in Dadar. After this, on the complaint of the police officer, the police have registered an FIR against Deshpande and eight others on Thursday. However, no arrests have been made in this regard.

