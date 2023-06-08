Kolhapur: Police Trying To Find Who Influenced Minor Boys To Share Status With Aurangzeb Photos, 36 Arrested For Violence

WATCH: Communal Clashes Erupt In Kolhapur Over Aurangzeb's Photo; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge | FPJ

In the Kolhapur violence that rocked the district on Wednesday, according to recent reports in media, minors were told to create social media handles glorifying the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb to provoke unrest and escape legal action. Several such accounts had come up in the last few days. According to media reports, minors were used for this to avoid serious charges under law that is slapped on people found involved in trying to stoke communal tensions as minors can only get the maximum punishment of serving time in correction homes sans any serious charges.

Minors used as shield?

It is suspected that the involvement of minors is a well-chalked out strategy by those behind the incident. Speaking to the media, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said that some juvenile youth had posted a mobile status with the photos of Aurangzeb, which some others also adopted.

A deeper conspiracy?

The SP said that besides probing the status of the minor boys, they are attempting to find out who influenced or goaded them to do so to pinpoint if there is any conspiracy, as per news agency IANS.

Security heightened

"The situation of Kolhapur city and district has become normal since yesterday afternoon. 4 SRPF company, 300 Police constables and 60 officers deployed," said police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Politicians also waded into the issue and tweeted about the incident. MLA Abu Azmi said that "he was with Aurangzeb".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad also tweeted about the violence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At least 36 persons have been booked for the violence that rocked the district on Wednesday. Internet services continue to remain suspended. The people who indulged in stone pelting and ruckus are being identified through CCTV footage, said police. Probe is underway in the case.